Taylor Pendrith shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

Taylor Pendrith hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Pendrith finished his day tied for 90th at 3 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Pendrith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Pendrith had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pendrith to even for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Pendrith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Pendrith to 1 under for the round.

Pendrith got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Pendrith to even-par for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Pendrith reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Pendrith at 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 199-yard par-3 green sixth, Pendrith suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Pendrith had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pendrith to 1 over for the round.