Taylor Moore shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Taylor Moore hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 22nd at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

Moore tee shot went 208 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Moore to even-par for the round.

Moore's tee shot went 290 yards to the native area and his approach went 43 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Moore hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to even for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Moore's 180 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Moore to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Moore had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Moore's his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Moore hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Moore had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.