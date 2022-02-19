Talor Gooch shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Talor Gooch hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Gooch finished his day tied for 115th at 8 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 under for the round.

Gooch got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to even-par for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Gooch's 205 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gooch to even for the round.

Gooch got a double bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Gooch to 2 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Gooch reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to 1 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th hole, Gooch reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gooch to even-par for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Gooch's tee shot went 191 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Gooch had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gooch to 2 over for the round.