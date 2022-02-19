Sungjae Im putts well in round two of the Genesis Invitational

Sungjae Im hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Im finished his day tied for 14th at 5 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a 260 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Sungjae Im chipped his second shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sungjae Im to 1 under for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Im hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Im had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Im had a 196 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 4 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Im hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 5 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Im's 132 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 5 under for the round.