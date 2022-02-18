Si Woo Kim shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Si Woo Kim hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Kim finished his day tied for 22nd at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Kim got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Kim to even-par for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 second, Kim chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Kim's 118 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Kim's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kim had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.