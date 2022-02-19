Sergio Garcia rebounds from poor front in second round of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Sergio Garcia hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Garcia finished his day tied for 31st at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

Sergio Garcia got a bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sergio Garcia to 1 over for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Garcia had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garcia to 2 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th, Garcia had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garcia to 1 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Garcia reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to even-par for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Garcia reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Garcia's 152 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 eighth hole, Garcia reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 3 under for the round.