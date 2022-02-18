Sepp Straka putts well in round two of the Genesis Invitational

Sepp Straka hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Straka finished his day tied for 60th at even par; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Sepp Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sepp Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Straka's his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Straka had a 172 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Straka's 124 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 2 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Straka to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Straka had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 4 under for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Straka had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Straka to 3 under for the round.