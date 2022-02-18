Sebastián Muñoz shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

Sebastián Muñoz hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his day tied for 10th at 6 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th Muñoz hit his tee shot 285 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Muñoz had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 4 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Muñoz's tee shot went 208 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Muñoz chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Muñoz to 5 under for the round.