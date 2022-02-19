Seamus Power shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Seamus Power hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Power finished his day tied for 80th at 2 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

Power got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Power's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Power had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Power to 3 over for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Power hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Power to 2 over for the round.

At the 503-yard par-5 first, Power got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 5 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Power to 1 over for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 second, Power chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Power to 2 over for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Power's tee shot went 198 yards to the left rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Power got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Power to 3 over for the round.