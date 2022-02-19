  • Seamus Power shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Seamus Power makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Seamus Power hits nice tee shot and birdies at Genesis

    In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Seamus Power makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.