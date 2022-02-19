Scottie Scheffler shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Scottie Scheffler hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Scheffler finished his day tied for 22nd at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Scheffler reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Scheffler's 159 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to even-par for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 459-yard par-4 13th, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to even for the round.

Scheffler got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 1 over for the round.