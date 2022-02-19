Scott Stallings shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Scott Stallings hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 90th at 3 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

Stallings got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 over for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Stallings got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stallings to 2 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Stallings's 175 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to even-par for the round.

At the 590-yard par-5 17th, Stallings got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Stallings to even for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Stallings had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stallings to 1 over for the round.