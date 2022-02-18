Scott Piercy shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Scott Piercy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 14th at 5 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 third, Piercy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Piercy to even-par for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Piercy's tee shot went 223 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Piercy's 155 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to even for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

Piercy got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Piercy to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Piercy had a 163 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Piercy's 170 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Piercy hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 3 under for the round.

At the par-5 17th, Piercy chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Piercy to 4 under for the round.