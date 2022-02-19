Sam Ryder shoots 2-under 69 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Sam Ryder hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 31st at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Ryder had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Ryder's 179 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 1 under for the round.

After a 232 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Ryder chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Ryder to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Ryder had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Ryder hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.