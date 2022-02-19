  • Sam Burns shoots 5-over 76 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Sam Burns makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Sam Burns drains a 22-foot birdie putt at Genesis

    In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Sam Burns makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.