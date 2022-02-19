Sam Burns shoots 5-over 76 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Sam Burns hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 103rd at 5 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 first, Burns hit his 198 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 199-yard par-3 green sixth, Burns suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

Burns got a bogey on the 459-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Burns to 4 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Burns's his second shot went 38 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Burns hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 4 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Burns to 5 over for the round.