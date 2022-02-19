Sahith Theegala shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Sahith Theegala hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 52nd at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a 256 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Theegala chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Theegala reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Theegala his second shot went 18 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Theegala got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 1 over for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Theegala hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 4 and had a one-putt bogey, bringing Theegala to 2 over for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Theegala chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 over for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 2 over for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Theegala hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Theegala to 1 over for the round.