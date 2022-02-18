Ryan Palmer shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Ryan Palmer hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Palmer finished his day in 114th at 7 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

At the 471-yard par-4 second, Palmer got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.

Palmer got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 2 over for the round.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 over for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 2 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Palmer's his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 over for the round.

Palmer got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 3 over for the round.