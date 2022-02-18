Russell Knox shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

Russell Knox hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 7th at 7 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 second, Knox had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 under for the round.

Knox got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Knox to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Knox's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Knox to 3 under for the round.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Knox hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Knox to 4 under for the round.