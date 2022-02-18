  • Russell Knox shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Russell Knox makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Russell Knox sinks 25-footer for birdie at Genesis

    In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Russell Knox makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.