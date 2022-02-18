Russell Henley shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Russell Henley hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Henley finished his day tied for 22nd at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, Henley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Henley's tee shot went 163 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Henley hit an approach shot from 102 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Henley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Henley's 116 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Henley had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 5 under for the round.