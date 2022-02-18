Rory McIlroy shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

Rory McIlroy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day tied for 31st at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, McIlroy chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 fifth, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 1 under for the round.