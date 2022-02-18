Roger Sloan shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Roger Sloan hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Sloan finished his day tied for 108th at 6 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

Sloan hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 seventh. This moved Sloan to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Sloan's 163 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 3 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Sloan chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 4 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Sloan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Sloan to 5 under for the round.

Sloan got a double bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Sloan to 3 under for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Sloan's tee shot went 170 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.