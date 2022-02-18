  • Robert Streb finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Robert Streb makes a 39-foot eagle putt on the par-5 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Robert Streb holes 39-foot eagle putt at Genesis

