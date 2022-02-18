Robert Streb finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Robert Streb hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 108th at 6 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Streb reached the green in 2 and sunk a 39-foot putt for eagle. This put Streb at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Streb's 117 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streb to 3 under for the round.

Streb got a bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streb to 2 under for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Streb to 1 under for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Streb's tee shot went 156 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.