Strong putting brings Rickie Fowler an even-par round two of the Genesis Invitational

Rickie Fowler hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fowler finished his day tied for 60th at even par; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Rickie Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rickie Fowler to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to even for the round.

Fowler got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to even-par for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Fowler hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Fowler went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Fowler to even for the round.