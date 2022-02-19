Peter Malnati putts well in round two of the Genesis Invitational

Peter Malnati hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Malnati finished his day tied for 14th at 5 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a 275 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Peter Malnati chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Peter Malnati to 1 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Malnati chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 12th hole, Malnati had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Malnati had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Malnati to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Malnati's 155 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

At the 590-yard par-5 17th, Malnati's tee shot went 311 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 253 yards to the native area, his third shot went 86 yards to the left rough, his third shot was a drop, and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he two putted for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Malnati chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Malnati went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Malnati to 3 under for the round.