Paul Casey finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Paul Casey hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Casey finished his day tied for 31st at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 seventh, Casey's 153 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.

After a 276 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Casey chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Casey chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 3 under for the round.

Casey got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to even-par for the round.