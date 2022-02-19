Patton Kizzire shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Patton Kizzire hit 5 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 44th at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 18th, Kizzire's 216 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to even-par for the round.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Kizzire's tee shot went 212 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kizzire had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to even-par for the round.

Kizzire hit his tee shot into the native area, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Kizzire to 1 over for the round.