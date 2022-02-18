Patrick Rodgers putts well but delivers a 5-over 76 second round in the Genesis Invitational

Patrick Rodgers hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rodgers finished his day tied for 90th at 3 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Patrick Rodgers's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Rodgers's his second shot went 15 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 4 over for the round.

Rodgers his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Rodgers to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Rodgers had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to 5 over for the round.