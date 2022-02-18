Patrick Reed shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

Patrick Reed hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Reed finished his day tied for 108th at 6 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Reed hit a tee shot 163 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 1 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Reed had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reed to 2 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reed to 1 under for the round.

Reed got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to even for the round.