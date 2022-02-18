  • Patrick Reed shoots Even-par 71 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Patrick Reed makes birdie on the par-5 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Patrick Reed reaches in two to set up birdie at Genesis

    In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Patrick Reed makes birdie on the par-5 1st hole.