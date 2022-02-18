Patrick Cantlay shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Patrick Cantlay hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 60th at even par; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

Cantlay got a bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to 1 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 12th, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Cantlay's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 17th, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 over for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 18th, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 3 over for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 503-yard par-5 first, Cantlay chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 over for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Cantlay's tee shot went 214 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Cantlay's 117 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 1 over for the round.