Pat Perez posts bogey-free 3-under 68 l in the second round of the Genesis Invitational

Pat Perez hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, and finished the round bogey free. Perez finished his day tied for 22nd at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a 284 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Pat Perez chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Pat Perez to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Perez chipped in his fourth shot from 20 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Perez to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 459-yard par-4 13th hole, Perez had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.