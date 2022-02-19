Nick Watney shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

Nick Watney hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Watney finished his day tied for 22nd at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Watney hit an approach shot from 231 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 12th hole, Watney chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.

On the 459-yard par-4 13th, Watney had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Watney to 1 under for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 second, Watney chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Watney to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, Watney had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Watney's 172 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watney to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Watney had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watney to 4 under for the round.