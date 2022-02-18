Mito Pereira putts well in round two of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Mito Pereira hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pereira finished his day tied for 22nd at 4 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Mito Pereira had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mito Pereira to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Pereira's 171 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pereira to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, Pereira had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pereira to 3 under for the round.