Min Woo Lee shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Min Woo Lee hit 4 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Lee finished his day tied for 103rd at 5 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a 300 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Lee chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee to 1 under for the round.

Lee got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 1 under for the round.