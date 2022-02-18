Max Homa shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

Max Homa hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Homa finished his day tied for 10th at 6 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a 289 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Homa chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 first, Homa hit his 184 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.

At the 471-yard par-4 second, Homa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Homa went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.

On the 408-yard par-4 seventh, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 1 under for the round.