  • Max Homa shoots 1-under 70 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-3 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Max Homa's tight tee shot leads to birdie at Genesis

    In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-3 6th hole.