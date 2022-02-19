Maverick McNealy shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

Maverick McNealy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 10th at 6 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 315-yard par-4 10th hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, McNealy's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 fifth hole, McNealy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 70-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, McNealy hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.