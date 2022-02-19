  • Maverick McNealy shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Maverick McNealy makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.
    Highlights

    Maverick McNealy makes birdie on No. 10 at Genesis

    In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Maverick McNealy makes a 13-foot birdie putt on the par-4 10th hole.