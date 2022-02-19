Matthew NeSmith shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Matthew NeSmith hit 5 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 60th at even par; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.

NeSmith got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to even-par for the round.

On the 479-yard par-4 12th, NeSmith had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving NeSmith to 1 over for the round.