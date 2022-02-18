8-over 79 by Matt Wallace in second round of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Matt Wallace hit 7 of 14 fairways and 6 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 over for the tournament. Wallace finished his round in 117th at 8 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 15 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 13 under; and Russell Knox, Adam Scott, and Max Homa are tied for 3rd at 7 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Wallace got on the green in 5 and two-putt for double bogey, bringing Wallace to 2 over for the round.

Wallace got a bogey on the 487-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 3 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Wallace had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Wallace to 5 over for the round.

Wallace got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 6 over for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Wallace's tee shot went 213 yards to the left rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wallace to 8 over for the round.