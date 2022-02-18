Matt Kuchar shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Matt Kuchar hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 60th at even par; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a 280 yard drive on the 315-yard par-4 10th, Kuchar chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Kuchar took a drop on his second. He finished by getting his third shot at the green and two-putted for par. This moved Kuchar to even for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 459-yard par-4 13th, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 over for the round.

Kuchar got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kuchar to 2 over for the round.