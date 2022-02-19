Matt Jones shoots 4-under 67 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

Matt Jones hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Jones finished his day tied for 14th at 5 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 12th hole, Jones had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 14th, Jones hit a tee shot 187 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Jones's 148 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Jones had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Jones to 4 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 second, Jones chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Jones hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 seventh hole, Jones had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 5 under for the round.

On the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 4 under for the round.