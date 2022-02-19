Martin Laird finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Martin Laird hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Laird finished his day tied for 31st at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Laird reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

After a 249 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Laird chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Laird to even-par for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Laird hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

Laird got a bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to even for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Laird reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Laird's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Laird hit an approach shot from 95 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Laird to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Laird had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Laird to even for the round.