Marc Leishman shoots 5-under 66 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

Marc Leishman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Leishman finished his day tied for 10th at 6 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 471-yard par-4 second hole, Leishman had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.

After a 232 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Leishman chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Leishman hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.

Leishman hit his tee at the green on the 192-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Leishman to 4 under for the round.