Mackenzie Hughes shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

Mackenzie Hughes hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Genesis Invitational, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 80th at 2 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hughes had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 14th, Hughes's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 1 over for the round.