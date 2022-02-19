Luke List finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Luke List hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. List finished his day tied for 76th at 1 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

At the 315-yard par-4 10th, List got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved List to 2 over for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th hole, List reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 24-inch putt for birdie. This moved List to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 18th hole, List chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved List to 1 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved List to 2 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, List his second shot went 21 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

List got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving List to 1 over for the round.

List's tee shot went 239 yards to the native area and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh. This moved List to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, List's 103 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved List to even-par for the round.