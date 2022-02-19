Lee Hodges rebounds from poor front in second round of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Lee Hodges hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Hodges finished his day tied for 52nd at 1 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

Lee Hodges got a bogey on the 315-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Lee Hodges to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Hodges had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hodges to even-par for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th hole, Hodges reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Hodges's tee shot went 167 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 1 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Hodges had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hodges to even-par for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Hodges reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Hodges's 148 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hodges to 2 under for the round.

Hodges got a bogey on the 408-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to 1 under for the round.

On the 433-yard par-4 eighth, Hodges had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hodges to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 458-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hodges had a 127 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hodges to 1 under for the round.