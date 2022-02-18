Bogey-free 5-under 66 by Lanto Griffin in the second round at the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Lanto Griffin hit 8 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Griffin finished his day tied for 44th at 2 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Lanto Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lanto Griffin to 1 under for the round.

At the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Griffin hit a tee shot 165 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 479-yard par-4 12th hole, Griffin chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Griffin to 3 under for the round.

At the 487-yard par-4 15th, Griffin reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Griffin at 4 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Griffin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 5 under for the round.