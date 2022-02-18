Kyle Stanley shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Kyle Stanley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Stanley finished his day tied for 80th at 2 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, Stanley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Stanley's 108 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.

At the 434-yard par-4 fifth, Stanley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Stanley at 3 under for the round.

At the 458-yard par-4 ninth, Stanley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Stanley chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 3 under for the round.

Stanley got a bogey on the 479-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 2 under for the round.

On the 487-yard par-4 15th, Stanley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 1 under for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Stanley his second shot went 40 yards to the left rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he two putted for triple bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.