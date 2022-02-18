-
-
Kramer Hickok finishes with Even-par 71 in second round of the Genesis Invitational
-
February 18, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- February 18, 2022
-
Highlights
Kramer Hickok dials in second to set up eagle at Genesis
In the second round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Kramer Hickok makes eagle on the par-5 1st hole.
In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Kramer Hickok hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 80th at 2 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.
After a drive to the primary rough on the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Hickok hit an approach shot from 188 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.
On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Hickok his second shot went 13 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Hickok's 156 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.
Hickok got a bogey on the 458-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 11th, Hickok hit his 89 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hickok to even for the round.
At the 166-yard par-3 16th, Hickok hit a tee shot 166 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.
On the 475-yard par-4 18th, Hickok had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hickok to even-par for the round.
-
-