Kevin Tway putts well in round two of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Kevin Tway hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Tway finished his day tied for 14th at 5 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a 339 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Kevin Tway chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kevin Tway to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 17th hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 3 under for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Tway reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 4 under for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Tway to 3 under for the round.

On the 199-yard par-3 sixth, Tway's tee shot went 161 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.