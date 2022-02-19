Kevin Na shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Kevin Na hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Na finished his day tied for 90th at 3 over; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Na got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Na to 1 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 479-yard par-4 12th, Na chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Na to 2 over for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 459-yard par-4 13th, Na chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Na to 3 over for the round.

On the 166-yard par-3 16th, Na's tee shot went 141 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Na's 151 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 3 over for the round.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Na to 2 over for the round.

Na hit his tee at the green on the 236-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 36-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Na to 1 over for the round.

Na got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 2 over for the round.