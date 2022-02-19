  • Kevin Na shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

  • In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Kevin Na makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Kevin Na goes at flagstick and makes birdie at Genesis

    In the opening round of The Genesis Invitational 2022, Kevin Na makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.