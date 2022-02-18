Keegan Bradley shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, Keegan Bradley hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 14th at 5 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Bradley chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

On the 236-yard par-3 fourth, Bradley's tee shot went 237 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 17th, Bradley hit his 82 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.