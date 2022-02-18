K.H. Lee putts well in round two of the Genesis Invitational

In his second round at the Genesis Invitational, K.H. Lee hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Lee finished his day tied for 31st at 3 under; Joaquin Niemann is in 1st at 16 under; Cameron Young is in 2nd at 14 under; and Justin Thomas is in 3rd at 11 under.

On the 503-yard par-5 first, K.H. Lee had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved K.H. Lee to 1 under for the round.

On the 434-yard par-4 third hole, Lee reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Lee's 131 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 4 under for the round.